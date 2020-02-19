Raindrops keep falling (and falling, and falling) on our heads Thursday

After a pretty rainy morning, we finally got a pretty substantial break from the shower activity (a few hours counts, nowadays). Don’t worry though, more rain is on the way tonight and into tomorrow.



After around 1 am we will see rain push in from the west from Alabama and Mississippi. Once it gets here there will likely not be a break in the rain until the whole system pushes out.

We will also be getting much colder overnight and Thursday. In the mountains they will see a chance of snow and winter weather, but we won’t see the threat for anything other than continued rain and flooding.

- Advertisement -

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of Middle Georgia through Friday at 1 am.



With many rivers already above their banks across Middle Georgia, we are anticipating 1-3″ of rainfall through tomorrow evening. With this amount of rain falling on already saturated soils the threat for localized flash floods increases by the afternoon/evening.



We finally get a few dry days by the end of the week…with sunshine and everything!! The only drawback is that it will be cold, but I think we can deal.

Don’t get too crazy about the dry weather because more rain is back as early as Sunday evening.