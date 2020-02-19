Fort Valley Resident: “I pray for justice”

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After hearing Anitra Gunn’s body was found, resident Toni Gibson wants the community to learn from the incident.

Wednesday, authorities identified the body of the missing Fort Valley State University student.

“Follow your gut instinct, let everybody know where you are at all times,” Gibson said. Gibson says she is praying for the family in this time of their loss. “I pray that Justice is brought to her for her family, so that they can move on with the grieving process,” Gibson said.

After finding the car bumper Saturday on a property in Crawford county, deputies checked the area again Tuesday afternoon. That’s when they found Gunn’s body. They say she was partially covered in the woods near Greer Road.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on the scene again Wednesday, to gather more evidence. Gibson thanks law enforcement for their hard work. “This leaves me in the position to have to trust them in this investigation and to ignore all the rumors,” said Gibson.

Officials say the investigation is on-going, as one man was brought in for questioning and charged for criminal damages to her property.