River Edge patient grateful to serve as juror

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man says he is grateful for the chance to do something others may dread: jury duty.

Greg Childs, a patient at River Edge Behavioral Health Center, has a disability that leaves him in a wheel chair, but he didn’t let that stop him.

“It was special,” he said of his experience.

Childs was recently summoned to appear at the Bibb County Courthouse for jury duty. Once there, Childs was told he would be exempt due to his condition.

“He stood up and said, ‘No I want to be here,’” shared Nancy Turner, Residential Coordinator at River Edge.

Turner says she loves how county officials saw Childs as a regular person.

“Voice his right as well to be there like any other person,” said Turner.

Although Childs has limited mobility, he doesn’t see it as a disability. He likes to sing, go to church and is an active member of a few advocacy groups. He’s also registered to vote.

“He’s always been the type of person who tries to be independent,” explained Tabatha Stephens, Childs’ Home Manager.

Childs excitedly said he’d attend again if given the chance.