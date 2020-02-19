St. Peter Claver students helping change how Bibb County handles trash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some 4th-grade students are doing their part to help the community, by composting.

Secondhand Soil is collaborating with St. Peter Claver Catholic School to help students change the way Bibb County deals with trash.

- Advertisement -

Students say it’s harder than it looks.

“I learned that it is really hard to do calculations for compost,” student Bryson Claver said. “You’ve got points and dimensions. It’s really good though. I get to help the community do something.”

Secondhand Soil provides compost bins for students to fill with waste. Students turn their waste into soil, so they can grow fruits and veggies.