Wet weather hangs around through tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Soaking rain will continue across Middle Georgia through tomorrow evening before we turn downright chilly by the weekend.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

We stay cloudy today with temperatures not warming up too much. High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 60’s this afternoon before falling into the lower 40’s overnight. We will see off and on showers throughout the day before increasing rain coverage returns tonight and continues through tomorrow.

TOMORROW.

We will be dealing with one final day of rain before we clear out just in time for the weekend. It is going to be a cold rain tomorrow as highs will struggle to make it out of the 40’s. Temperatures will fall from the 40’s near the freezing mark by Friday morning. The good news is that all of the moisture will be gone meaning wintry precipitation is not expected across Middle Georgia.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

We are going to be sunny, dry, and cool on Friday as highs top out in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We will see overnight lows in the middle to upper 20’s by Saturday morning. We’re dry Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the middle 50’s before isolated showers return on Sunday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).