Areas of Middle Georgia under Flash Flood Watch

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some of Middle Georgia is under a flash flood watch.



“There’s potential for a flood,” said Shane Cook with Monroe County Fire and EMS. “And it’s very important that everyone keep an eye on the local weather for any changes.”

Some of the counties impacted are: Bibb, Houston, Jones, Twiggs, and Monroe.

“Any of the large creeks or rivers in Monroe County at this point are at or right above the flood stages,” shared Cook.

Cook says parks and rivers are taking a big hit.

“So right now the Towaliga River and the Ocmulgee River are two rivers that are at or near flood stage,” said Cook.

State parks like High Falls Park in northern Monroe County, are also impacted.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Officials say monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action, should a flash flood warning be issued.

As for those traveling on the roads, Cook shared a few tips. “Definitely make sure your lights are on, make sure your wipers are on, make sure you reduce your speeds because there could be standing water areas that you don’t see. You need to allow for more stopping time between vehicles and just a general sense of safety when you’re driving.”

Cook also says if your home starts to flood, evacuate immediately.