MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies need help finding a man they say has warrants for five counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies say 20-year-old Travon Maurice Harden got into an argument with a woman around 6:30 p.m. February 18 at West Club Apartments on Steven Drive and shot into the vehicle the woman was inside, which was also occupied by other passengers.

Deputies say Harden is 5’4″ and weighs around 125 pounds.

He’s known to hang out near West Club Apartments and in south Macon.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.