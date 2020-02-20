Cat of the Week: Twinkie

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a nearly four month old black and white kitten named Twinkie!

This little guy is the perfect addition to a family looking to add in a furry friend. Twinkie is a full white jacketed tuxedo boy. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at Kitty City, said that Twinkie will be ready for adoption this Saturday!

If you’re interested in adopting Twinkie or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!