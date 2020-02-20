Central’s Kristen Gilbert becomes first-ever softball player to sign at a NCAA school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central High School’s very own Kristen Gilbert made history in the school’s gymnasium Thursday morning.

Kristen signed a letter of intent to play softball at Agnes Scott College. She’s the first player in school history to sign a letter of intent to play NCAA softball.

- Advertisement -

The senior holds plenty of records at Central. Here are a few:

Most stolen bases (54, career)

Highest batting average (.600, sophomore year)

Most career home runs (7)

Here’s Kristen on her accomplishment.

KRISTEN GILBERT

“It’s surreal just because I’ve seen so many of my other teammates sign, and it was always a thought in the back of my head as to whether I could do it or not. And now that I’m here, I’m doing it. It’s just something that I can’t explain right now.”

Kristen is the only player in Central’s history to earn 1st team All-Region at two different positions in consecutive seasons. She’s also been a prime example of how student-athletes should carry themselves.

Here’s Central’s head softball coach Jennifer Raymond on Kristen.

THE COACH

“She’s the true definition of a student-athlete,” said Raymond. “She cares about her grades. She cares about what she does on the field. She’s willing to come early and stay late. She does all the right things. She does the things that are needed and to be successful.”