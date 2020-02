MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all Middle Georgia counties through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Middle Georgia. This watch runs through 1 am Friday morning. With soils already soaked and an additional 1-2″ of rain is expected to fall across the area today, flooding of roads, rivers, and creeks is possible.