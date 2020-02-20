GBI: Anitra Gunn’s death ruled a homicide

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn's death is a homicide.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn’s death is a homicide.

Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby confirms Gunn’s autopsy is complete. The autopsy shows the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death is pending toxicology results.

- Advertisement -

According to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Anitra Gunn was first reported missing on Valentine’s Day.

Investigators located her body Tuesday afternoon on Greer Road in Crawford County. The GBI confirms the search of the wooded area is complete. According to a GBI news release, a K9 search recovered evidence from the scene. Numerous items are being reviewed and processed by the GBI Crime Lab.

The GBI says parts of Gunn’s 2013 Chevrolet Cruze have been recovered, but the white bumper still has not been located. Law enforcement continues to ask the public for assistance in locating the white bumper.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has joined the Task Force. Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker requested the GBI to conduct the investigation.