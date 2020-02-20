List of school closings Friday, February 21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several Middle Georgia schools will be closed to students Friday, February 21 due to the amount of rain and flooding the area has seen recently.

Dodge County Schools – Closed. Faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m.

Johnson County Schools – Closed. Faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m.

Laurens County Schools – Closed. Faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m.

Telfair County Schools – Closed. Faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m.

Twiggs County Schools – Closed. Faculty and staff should report at 8 a.m.

We’ll update this list as new reports come in.