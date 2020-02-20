Macon Bibb-County celebrates Georgia’s Arbor Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —National Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April.

But many states, including Georgia, have created state-recognized Arbor Days that reflect the best time for planting trees in their region.

Georgia is one of three states to celebrate Arbor Day in February. On Thursday, the Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification Department did just that.

The department welcomed everyone to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to celebrate and appreciate the benefit of trees.

During the event, Michael Glisson of Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification Department, gave the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame a special gift.

“We’re only planting two trees it’s kind of a thank you for the Sports Hall of Fame for hosting our Statewide last week,” said Glisson. “So I chose to plant them a few nice cherry trees in their entryway.”

Macon was also coined tree city of the world. Glisson says it’s a big honor.