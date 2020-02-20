Macon man arrested on gun, drug charges after deputies use taser

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man faces gun and drug charges after being arrested Wednesday night near downtown.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were patrolling near Riverside Drive and Spring Street just before 8:30 when they saw 32-year-old Adam Obinna Mathis of Macon driving a moped on the sidewalk.

- Advertisement -

Deputies pulled the moped over and say Mathis gave a false name before finally giving his correct name. Deputies say he tried to drive off but deputies were able to stop him.

Deputies say they used a taser on Mathis after a short struggle and handcuffed him.

A Ruger .380 pistol fell out of Mathis’ coat sleeve during the struggle, according to deputies. The gun was reported stolen out of Bibb County in 2019. Deputies say they also found a .357 Magnum revolver and methamphetamine.

Related Article: Free gun locks for citizens after shooting death of Jones County toddler

Mathis was taken to the Bibb County Jail. He’s charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, willful obstruction of a peace officer, theft by receiving stolen property, giving false name to law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving on a sidewalk.

He’s being held without bond.