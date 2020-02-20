MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is dead after a single vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Bibb County deputies say it happened just before 4 o’clock on Wimbish Road at Blanton Boulevard.

Deputies say 67-year-old Delores Austin was traveling east on Wimbush Road in a GMC Terrain when she crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Silverado.

Deputies say Austin had a medical issue that led to the crash. Austin was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

The accident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.