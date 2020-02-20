Middle Georgia dries out this weekend, but winter is back

After what seems like a year of consecutive rainy days, we are finally starting to dry out in Middle Georgia.



We picked up another 1.08″ of rain just today, bringing our total to 8.51″ for the month of February…an we still have another rainy week on the way. These new totals have moved 2020 up to the #4 spot on the wettest Februrary’s list!



Tomorrow we finally dry out and get to see the sunshine! It is going to continue to be breezy through the day with wind gusts between 15 and 20 mph. This means we will likely see pretty chilly wind chills through the day.

Be sure to bundle up and grab the sunglasses as you head out the door on Friday.



This cold snap is going to hang around through much of the weekend. Lows on Saturday morning will fall into the mid 20’s under clear skies. We could see some spots of black ice on elevated roadways Saturday morning in some spots that don’t dry during the day Friday.



The weekend is looking pretty nice in Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slowly warming back into the 60’s. This warm up is ahead of another chance of rain that moves through to start next week.