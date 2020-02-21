The blessing box gives back to those in need

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Love comes in all different kinds of packaging. On Liberty Street in Hawkinsville, it’s packaged inside of a little green box.

In front of First Congressional Holiness Church, there is a little green donation box that collects food, and feeds people at the same time.

John Dennard, the man who created the box, got the idea after seeing a need in his community. “You see them at stores begging for change and I thought, why not feed them instead of giving them money…Why can’t we show people who God is instead of just telling them?” said Dennard.

The idea behind the box is to take what you need and leave what you can. Dennard says the box went up in the first week of January, and has not been empty since.

People in the community like Greshian Humphries, believe the box is a great way to reach people who would typically refuse help or even those with unseen needs. “I think this is a really great thing for people who don’t want a handout. You know like, I need some green beans, let me go see if there’s green beans. But I’m going to leave a can of corn instead,” said Humphries.

To continue meeting needs, Dennard says he plans to put up more boxes. He’s talking with two churches about giving them boxes too. Dennard’s ultimate goal is to open a food pantry that gives people meals whenever they need them. He says he wants people to be able to walk into the food pantry and eat, no questions asked.

For those who would like to donate, Dennard is asking that people bring food that can be easily opened by hand. Items like socks, bottled water, and cans with pull tabs are encouraged.