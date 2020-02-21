Clean drinking water available for Juliette residents

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Commissioners and the Emergency Management Agency, are helping with Juliette’s contaminated water crisis.

There’s now portable water tankers at various locations throughout Juliette, so residents have clean water.

- Advertisement -

There are two 600 gallon tankers. One is at Popes Ferry Fire Station (95 Popes Ferry Rd.) The other at the fire station off Dames Ferry Road.

A third 1,000 gallon tanker is at the Juliette Road Fire Station.

Commissioners say the tankers are open 24/7, just bring your own containers.