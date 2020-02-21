Demarcus Little charged with malice murder in Anitra Gunn case

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Malice murder charges have been filed against 23-year-old Demarcus Little in relation to the death of Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

Earlier in the investigation, Little was charged with criminal property damage. He’s accused of smashing Anitra’s apartment windows and slashing her tires on February 5th. The Peach County Sheriff named him as a person of interest in Anitra’s death.

Friday, Little’s bond is set at $10,000 and he is ordered to wear an ankle monitor.