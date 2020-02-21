Demarcus Little charged with Malice Murder for death of Anitra Gunn

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Former boyfriend of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn, is charged with malice murder in connection to her death.

The GBI says investigators had probable cause to arrest and charge 23-year-old Demarcus Little with the murder.

Little had a court appearance Friday morning for Criminal Damage. He was arrested earlier this week for smashing a window at her apartment and slashing her tires on February 5.

The judge granted Little a bond of $10,000 for criminal damage. Now, with the murder charge, he’s now being held without bond.

Investigators couldn’t give details on how the murder happened.