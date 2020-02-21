Friends, co-workers remember Anitra Gunn with balloon release

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Friends, classmates and co-workers are remembering Fort Valley college student Anitra Gunn.

They held a special balloon release Thursday night at Eighteen36 in Fort Valley.

Several city leaders and friends shared memories about the 23-year old Fort Valley State senior who was reported missing on Valentine’s Day.

Investigators found her body Tuesday in Crawford County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms Gunn’s death is a homicide. Her cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Gunn’s former boyfriend, Demarcus Little, is a person of interest in her death. He’s currently in the Peach County jail accused of smashing Gunn’s apartment windows and slashing her tires on February 5th.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.