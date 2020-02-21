Judge sets Demarcus Little’s bond at $10K

A Fort Valley judge grants bond for 23-year-old Demarcus Little, the former boyfriend of FVSU student Anitra Gunn.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley judge grants bond for 23-year-old Demarcus Little, the former boyfriend of FVSU student Anitra Gunn.

Little’s bond is set at $10,000 and he is ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Once he posts bond, Little has to report to his military base in Augusta, where he’s stationed, or to his aunt’s home off Chestnut Hill Road in Fort Valley. According to the judge, if Little reports to his aunt’s home, he will have a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew.

Little’s father, Andre Little, says his son is innocent. He says Little loved Anitra and would never hurt her and that the truth will set his son free.

Little is charged with criminal property damage. He’s accused of smashing Anitra’s apartment windows and slashing her tires on February 5. The Peach County Sheriff says he is a person of interest in Anitra’s death.