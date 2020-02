GORDON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Gordon man is in jail, accused of setting his camper on fire in Wilkinson County.

23-year-old Jason Moore is charged with first degree arson. The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner reports Moore set fire to the bedding in his camper.

- Advertisement -

Crews responded to the fire on Elam Road around 7:30 Tuesday night.



The fire also damaged a nearby metal building.



The commissioner said Moore admitted to setting the fire.