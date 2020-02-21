Monday is voter registration deadline for Georgia primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Monday is the deadline to register for Georgia’s March 24 presidential primary.

People who wish to register can do so online through the Secretary of State’s website or at county elections offices. Early voting begins March 2.

The election will be the first in which voters statewide use Georgia’s new voting system, which use touchscreen machines to mark paper ballots.

Georgians can check their voter registrations using the My Voter Page website.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there are more than 7.2 million registered voters in Georgia