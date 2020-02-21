More people charged in murder of Haley Adams

COWETA COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three more suspects are charged in connection to the murder of a former Appling Middle School student.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Spencer Wix, Justin Ramsey, and Aubrie Brown. Last week, Willie “Billy” Tyree was charged in 14-year-old Haley Adams’ death.

According to police records, the suspects shot and killed Adams at a home in Grantville, on February 11.

Records state, the suspects broke into Haley’s home and restrained the mother. During the home invasion, the suspects shot Adams’ in the back after she confronted the suspects with a BB gun.

Police say the suspects were looking for someone specific, but who they were looking for wasn’t home.

Adams moved from Macon, where she attended Appling Middle School, to Coweta County with her mom. The incident happened four days after she moved in.