Two killed in crash in Macon County

Two people are dead after crash involving a box truck in Macon County. The crash happened around 1:00pm on Georgia 49.

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead after crash involving a box truck in Macon County. The crash happened around 1:00pm on Georgia 49.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 22-year-old Clarence Coleman of Americus and 20-year-old Shantion Seats of Forest Park were traveling north in a Honda Accord.

- Advertisement -

GSP reports the Honda failed to maintain the lane, crossed the center line and crossed into the path of an Isuzu box truck.

According to the incident report, the truck hit the side of the Honda splitting it in half. The report says front end stopped in the roadway and the rear end of the Honda landed in a ditch.

The report goes on to say, the driver of the Honda, Clarence Coleman, was ejected from the car and later died at Perry Hospital.

The passenger, Shantion Seats, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck drivers injuries are not known at this time.