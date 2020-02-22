Centerville police make several arrests

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Friday, Centerville police officers helped the Houston County Sheriff’s Office capture a man trying to get away in a vehicle because of multiple warrants.
Broderick Clark hit another vehicle trying to flee and wrecked into a mailbox.
Clark then tried running, but was captured by Centerville Police at Warner Robins Supply.
SECOND INCIDENT:
On Wednesday, officers pulled over a vehicle for speeding in the school zone.
During the stop, officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana and items used to traffic marijuana. Officers also found a loaded handgun and a loaded AR15.
The driver was charged with speeding, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The passenger was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
THIRD INCIDENT:
On Monday, officers were called to a convenient store, in reference to counterfeit money.
The two suspects were a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.
The investigation revealed the 14-year-old was involved in a recent burglary. The teenager had been caught on camera breaking into a home and stealing guns.
He was turned over to Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division.
The 10 year old was turned over to a guardian.
Because they are both juveniles, no pictures or names are available.