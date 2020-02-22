The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame holds jacket ceremony for class of 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame held its annual jacket ceremony Friday for the 2020 inductees.

The stage was filled with sports legends:

Adrian Peterson (former Georgia Southern running back)

Eddie Lee Ivery (former Georgia Tech running back)

Gary Colson (former Valdosta State men’s basketball coach)

Lonnie Bartley (former FVSU women’s head basketball coach)

Willie Anderson Jr. (former UGA point guard and NBA player)

Jeff Treadway (former Atlanta Brave)

Bobby Pope (former Mercer University athletic director)

They received Hall of Fame blue blazers, cementing their legacies.

Here’s retired FVSU women’s head basketball coach Lonnie Bartley.

A COACHING LEGEND SPEAKS

“You know, being inducted into my state’s Hall of Fame. I mean, I don’t know if there’s been a bigger honor for me in my short time on this earth. This is a great moment for me. I’ve been emotional for the last two days, and so, I just hope tomorrow I don’t forget my speech and maybe hope I don’t wet my pants.”

Willie Anderson also spoke about being inducted. Here’s what he said.

WILLIE ANDERSON

“Tonight is a special night for me. I never dreamed of going into the hall. Every dream I had in basketball, I had a checklist, but on that checklist wasn’t going into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. To feel it tonight is unbelievable.”

Professional soccer star Kelley O’Hara couldn’t make Friday’s jacket ceremony because of scheduling issues. But she will be at the official ceremony Saturday, which is at the Macon City Auditorium.