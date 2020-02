Culloden, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County and Bibb County Deputies executed search warrants Friday at a home on Fuller Road in Culloden.

Deputies found Financial Forgery Devices, multiple Credit/Debit Cards, counterfeit checks, and stolen mail.

27-year-old Leonard Tyler Curry was arrested at the home.

Curry is charged with: Theft by taking mail, Identity Theft, Forgery, Possession of Financial forgery devices, and Transaction Card Theft.