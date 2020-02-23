Auschwitz Memorial criticizes new Amazon Prime show 'Hunters'

The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon Prime’s new show about Nazi hunters Sunday, calling its depiction of the Holocaust “dangerous foolishness.”

“Hunters,” starring Al Pacino, premiered Friday and chronicles a group of people trying to stop Nazis living in 1970s New York City.

- Advertisement - Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

In one scene, the show features a human chess game in a Nazi concentration camp where people die when a piece in the game is eliminated.

The Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the site of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Poland, took to Twitter to criticize the scene for its historical inaccuracy and its ramifications.

“Inventing a fake game of human chess for [‘Hunters’] is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers,” the memorial said. “We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

The memorial also criticized Amazon on Friday, calling books it sold “hateful, virulently antisemitic Nazi propaganda.”

NBC News requested comment from both the Auschwitz Memorial and Amazon Prime on Sunday but did not hear back.

The memorial’s criticism isn’t the first time it has knocked Amazon.

In December, Amazon removed Christmas ornaments and other items like mouse pads from its website that depict the Auschwitz concentration camp following complaints from the memorial and others.