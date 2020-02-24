Bibb County Deputies looking for person who robbed Market Place store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the person who they robbed a store in Macon at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened Sunday night just before 10 p.m. at the Market Place store at 5631 Houston Road. Deputies say a person entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting some cash, the person ran. No one was injured.

- Advertisement -

The suspect’s gender is unknown. Deputies say they were wearing an orange hoodie, dark pants, and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.