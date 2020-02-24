Medical Monday: Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital turns one

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is celebrating a milestone birthday this year: it’s first.

Missi Upshaw, the hospital’s project manager, visited by Daybreak to let us know how year one went and about a special celebration coming up.

- Advertisement -

Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital first birthday celebration is Thursday, February 27th at 10:30 a.m. in the hospital’s lobby. Parking is available in the Yellow Parking Deck on Forsyth Street.

Click on the video to find out more.