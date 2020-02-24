MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Recent flooding of the Ocmulgee River leaves Amerson Park closed for the next few days.

The park staff says that receding floodwaters left behind clay-like sand. That sand makes the park’s trails slippery.

- Advertisement -

As a precaution, Macon-Bibb employees closed the park until they can get it clean and safe for the public.

Parts of the park trails have heavy debris from the river covering the walkways. Floodwaters also washed away portions of the ground.

When will Amerson Park reopen?

Macon-Bibb park staff expect to reopen the park on Wednesday.