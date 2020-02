ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County investigators are looking into the death of a 76-year-old man.

According to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Lee Alvin Becham was found lying in his yard unresponsive in the 1900 block of Marshal Mill Road.

Deputy coroner Kenneth Winslett pronounced Becham dead at the scene.

Investigators say there were bite marks on Becham’s body.

An autopsy is being performed to determine Becham’s cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.