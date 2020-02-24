Little’s lawyer: ‘He isn’t capable of murder due to military background’

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 23-year-old Demarcus Little returns to court, this time in Crawford County.

Monday was Little’s first court appearance for the malice murder charge of Anitra Gunn. Little is accused of strangling her.

Little’s lawyer, Benjamin Davis, says his client has a military background with no criminal history.

Davis plans to prove that the crime is out of Little’s character.

“Veterans from my experience are generally very disciplined,” Davis said. “They’re taught to defend. They’re not necessarily taught to take offensive measures unless they’re ordered. So this would be very much out of character for a veteran to commit this type of offense.

“It doesn’t mean there might not be other suspects out there,” he said. “I think that there may be some evidence that he wasn’t the last person she was with. So some of this will be born at trial.”

Davis says the military recently promoted Little to sergeant.

A statement from David Cooke

District Attorney David Cooke holds a different opinion.

“The work wasn’t based on any one’s character,” Cooke said. “The work was based on the evidence.”

Cooke says his office will not stop fighting until justice is served.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get justice for Anitra, her family, and this community,” Cooke said. “This is just one more step in the process and we look forward to the day we bring this man to justice in court.”

Little is being held in Peach County Jail without bond. His next court date is April 24th.

Davis says the military hasn’t investigated Little’s charges. He says it’s too early in the investigation for the military to do so.