$581,958 Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Centerville store

CENTERVILLE, Georgia — A Centerville store sold a winning Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $581,958 for the Feb. 21 drawing. This is according to a news release from the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

The news release states that the winner purchased the ticket at Quick Check, located at 100 Gunn Road.

- Advertisement -

The winning numbers:

3-12-19-33-38

Also, the news release says that the winner claimed the prize Monday.

Residents can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets using the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.