MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State Representative Jeff Jones (R-Brunswick) wants to stop legislators from taking leave, prolonging prosecution of violent criminals.

Jones introduced House Bill 982, also known as Hailie’s Amendment. According to a news release from the state government, the amendment would fix a loophole in the legislative leave law.

Currently, legislators that are the lead counsel in a pending case can request a continuance if legislative duties require them to be elsewhere. HB 982 would exclude certain criminal cases involving sexual or violent crimes.

Quote from State Representative Jeff Jones:

“Hailie’s Amendment will serve to protect our most vulnerable victims and recognizes that there are some things more important than legislative duties and obligations,” State Rep. Jeff Jones said.

HB 982 or Hailie’s Amendment is named after victim Hailie Massey who experienced eight postponements in a sexual assault case. The bill is still before the committee, no word on when they will vote on the amendment.