Macon Bacon unveils industrial-sized fans to keep public cool

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon bacon baseball club is hosting a “Fan” Fest to unveil new industrial fans to keep Luther Williams Field cool this summer.

According to a Macon Bacon news release, the ballpark wasn’t built like modern-day baseball stadiums with open-air concepts to create airflow. Now, the minor league ballpark has installed four industrial fans in the grandstand.

The Macon Bacon invites the public to attend the unveiling of the new industrial fans at their “Fan” Fest 2020 on Saturday, March 21st from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

“This is one of the most exciting moments in our franchise’s history since Macon-Bibb County renovated Luther Williams and Opening Night in our first season,” said Team President Brandon Raphael. “We know how hot it gets at our games and we are ready for our fans to see the impact these fans will make. We are very happy that we could work with Macon-Bibb County again to make this happen.”

Event information

When: Saturday, March 21 st from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Luther Williams Field (225 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31201)

11 a.m. – Gates open to the public to enter the ballpark. Free food and soft drinks will be available (while supplies last)

11:30 a.m. – Announcement from the Bacon, Georgia Power and Macon-Bibb County begins

12 p.m. – Industrial fans get turned on for the first time

Select-A-Seat event that will allow attendees to pick seats for the 2020 season

New Bacon gear available in the Pork Shop

Hang out and snap some photos with Kevin

The Bacon asks that the public RSVP for this event at this link: https://www.maconbaconbaseball.com/fan-fest-2020/

If you have any questions, feel free to call 478-803-1795.