Deputies arrest Macon woman after finding cocaine

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon woman after she tried to flee during a cocaine discovery.

Authorities say the traffic stop happened Saturday on Highway 247. After witnessing a Kia SUV traveling 20 miles over the 55-speed limit, deputies stopped the vehicle.

Deputies say they approached the driver — 36-year-old Sarah Tesfai. Authorities say the deputies reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Deputies say Tesfai admitted to having a marijuana cigarette inside of the vehicle. Upon further search of the vehicle, they arrested her.

Authorities say Tesfai lunged at deputies as she tried to take her wallet away from them. After searching the wallet, deputies found powder cocaine.

Also, deputies found the following items during their search:

a container with marijuana

several vials of THC oils

a plastic bag that contained cough syrup, with an odor of marijuana

The charges

Deputies arrested Tesfai and took her to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. They charged her with:

possession of marijuana less than 1oz

possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II narcotics

obstruction of law enforcement

Authorities say Tesfai’s bond at $13,180.00

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.