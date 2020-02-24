Man convicted in 13-year-old rape after kit finally tested

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a 2007 rape case in Georgia has been closed after a sexual assault kit was finally tested.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced the conviction Friday of 54-year-old Dana Sterling, of Atlanta, in connection with the assault of a 31-year-old woman who was walking along an Atlanta street when he approached her.

Sterling was convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, terroristic threats, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Sentencing is set for March 9.