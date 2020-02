MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Man charged with FVSU’s student’s death in court today: https://41nbc.com/2020/02/21/demarcus-little-charged-malice-murder-death-anitra-gunn/

Bibb County Deputies looking for person who robbed Macon store at gunpoint: https://41nbc.com/2020/02/24/348724/

- Advertisement -

41NBC Accweather Forecast: https://41nbc.com/2020/02/24/rain-back-today/