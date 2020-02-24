Warrant: Anitra Gunn died by strangulation

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators say 23-year-old Anitra Gunn died from strangulation.

41NBC obtained the arrest warrant for 23-year-old Demarcus Little’s malice murder charge.

The warrant states on February 14th, 2020 on Greer Road in Crawford County, “Little unlawfully and with malice caused the death of Gunn by manual strangulation.”

The warrant doesn’t give any further details.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, the GBI announced that Little would be charged with malice murder but did not cite any evidence or offer any new information. Earlier that day, Little was in court facing a criminal damage charge related to a smashed window incident at Gunn’s residence on February 5th.

Gunn’s body was found on February 18th in a wooded area in Crawford County.