Rain is back today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The weekend was mostly dry outside of a few showers yesterday, but more rain is on the way today and tomorrow.

TODAY.

We’re going to be cloudy this afternoon with seasonal temperatures running in the low to middle 60’s. Isolated showers will move in this afternoon before scattered showers and a few thunderstorms roll in overnight. Temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

The first half of the day will be wet with scattered showers becoming more isolated as we head to the middle of the day. Temperatures will climb from the 50’s into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tomorrow evening will cool into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

An isolated shower or two is possible on Wednesday, but most will stay rain-free! Temperatures will gradually cool down across the area with high temperatures forecast to be in the middle 60’s on Wednesday followed by the middle 50’s on Thursday afternoon. Morning lows will be running around 10° below normal in the low 30’s.

