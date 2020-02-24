Rain continues overnight, with scattered showers Tuesday

It has been another cold and rainy day in Middle Georgia, no surprise there, but changes are once again on the way.



Overnight we will keep heavy rain in the forecast as well as a chance of thunderstorms. As a warm front lifts north we will see our temperatures increasing overnight.

By tomorrow afternoon we will see our rain chances decreasing and highs topping out around 70 degrees.



We will keep rain chance through Wednesday afternoon, but once that cold front pushes through we get a big cool down!

Our low temps fall to around freezing for the rest of the week. We could even see a few chances lows dropping into the 20’s.



We will stay dry from Thursday to Friday evening. For the weekend a few isolated showers will be possible through Saturday morning. A few could even bring a wintry mix to the area…but that is still too far out to say definitively.