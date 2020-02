The crash happened just before 8:00am at 2972 Vineville Avenue.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are no injuries to report after a car hydroplaned and hit a building in Bibb County.

The crash happened just before 8:00am at 2972 Vineville Avenue.

- Advertisement -

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports no one was inside the business at the time.

There is minor property damage.

The driver did not receive a ticket.