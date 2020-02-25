Last day for educators to apply for Cox Charities grant approaching

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Teachers and administrators have until Saturday, Feb. 29 to apply for a Cox Charities Innovation in Education grant.

According to a Cox Charities news release, grant awards educators up to $2,500 for projects and curriculum that enhance students’ classroom experience.

Local Cox employees donate money from their paychecks to support local schools and creative learning programs.

How to apply for the grant

Those educators who work directly with students can apply for PreK-12th grade classroom grants at www.CoxCharitiesSER.org. Educators can submit multiple applications for programs within their schools.

Cox will announce the grant winners before the end of the 2019-2020 school year.