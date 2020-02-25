Dog of the Week: Ariel

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Ariel is a 1 & 1/2-year-old Border Collie mix. She’s every sweet, people and dog friendly. She is a great addition to any family.

You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $250 to adopt a puppy from the shelter, $200 for adult dogs.



- Advertisement -

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page:www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/