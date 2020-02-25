MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Showers will come to an end over the next day with drier and cooler air on the way!

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s all across Middle Georgia. We will deal with a few spotty showers this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Rain chances are running at 40%. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under a mostly cloudy sky. For the most part our showers will have ended but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out overnight.

TOMORROW.

We will deal with a mix of sun and clouds on the middle day of the work week. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the middle to upper 60’s. A stray shower or two is possible. Temperatures tomorrow evening will fall into the middle 30’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We’re going to be MUCH colder on Thursday with highs topping out in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We do stay dry on Thursday before an isolated shower late on Friday moves in. Beyond that, the weekend is dry with unseasonably cool temperatures in the middle 50’s to lower 60’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).