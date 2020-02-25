Eagle Spring Elementary highlights African American writers

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For the 11th year, Eagle Spring Elementary school in Bryon highlights African American writers for Black History Month.

Every February, the school takes part in the National African American Read-In Chain. It’s a project that started in the 1990s.

- Advertisement -

Volunteers from all over Middle Georgia read their favorite African American-written books to the students. The message — they can be authors, too.

“Representation is always important and sometimes children need someone who looks like them to inspire them and have them to aspire to something bigger or greater than what they think they actually can do,” said Celestine Vessel, a volunteer, and author. “When children see they have African American authors they feel as though they can do it too.”

The International Reading Association endorses the 31st National African American Read-In Chain.