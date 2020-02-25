Deputies arrest Macon man for terroristic threats, false identity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested Macon man after he gave a false identity and made threats to a deputy.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 2000 block of Houston Avenue regarding a person trespassing. Upon arrival, deputies say they saw a man outside drinking a beer.

When deputies approached the man, he told them his name was Travis Brown with the birth year of 2003. Authorities say they questioned the birth year.

Deputies say that Brown later said he was born in 1984.

After running the name with no success, the deputy asked his name again. Brown said his name was Travis Glover.

Deputies placed Brown in custody.

Brown’s sister appeared on the scene and confirmed that his name was Travis Brown. She also confirmed the birth year of 1984.

Authorities say that during the booking process, Brown began to dispute the arrest. He then threatened the officer.

The charges

Authorities took Brown to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

Giving false information to law enforcement

Terroristic threats to law enforcement

Brown also had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.